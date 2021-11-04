During his appearance on the Dork Podcast, Adam Cole named C.M. Punk as his dream match. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s my dream match. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a thousand times, if I had a personal, I am not saying this is the definitive Mount Rushmore, but if I had a personal Mount Rushmore as far as wrestlers who have influenced me, CM Punk is on that list. He made me focus on promos, he introduced me to independent wrestling. I never in a million years thought I’d get the chance to maybe step into the ring with him, now the fact that’s a possibility, I’m going to be real sad if I don’t ever wrestle CM Punk