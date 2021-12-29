Adam Cole made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Young to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Cole talked about Kyle O’Reilly deciding to not re-sign with WWE NXT and joining AEW. Cole, Bobby Fish & O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent will take place on tonight’s Dynamite. Here are the highlights:

If he ever imagined he would be reunited with Fish and O’Reilly in AEW:

“You know what’s crazy to say this. Yes and no. The reason, no, is because when you think about all the stuff we did in those four years in NXT, and how awesome that time was together with those guys, I thought ok cool. We had that moment together and that was a really, really fun time period. Now imagining doing that elsewhere is really surreal to think, but at the same time, I have not, not worked in the same company as Kyle O’Reilly since 2009. I started wrestling in 2008. Him and I have worked together, either against each other as opponents, or as a group, or as a tag team since 2009, so that small period where Kyle was not in AEW was the only three or four months where I hadn’t been in the same company as Kyle. To answer the question, yes, it’s beyond cool. I love Kyle O’Reilly to death.”

Whether he had conversations with O’Reilly as O’Reilly’s contract was expiring in NXT:

“Kyle is a great guy and it’s a big reason why I love him so much. Kyle had a very similar story to me in that he had a wonderful experience in NXT. He has nothing bad to say about anybody there. He had a great time. He grew a lot as a wrestler, just like I grew a lot as a wrestler in my time there. He was weighing the pros and cons thinking, ‘What would be good for me? What would be best for me?’ I let him make his own decision because the last thing I wanted to do in any way, shape, or form, was try to talk him into doing something because Kyle is very good at making the right call and making the right decision. I knew he was going to do what was best for him and his family. As he was weighing the options out, we were talking. Again, I was there just as a soundboard, and Kyle decided on his own what he wanted to do. I think he made the right call, and I’m very excited that he’s here.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription