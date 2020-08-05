Adam Cole Posts Cryptic Comments, Says He Just Heard Some Really Interesting News

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter this afternoon and relayed to fans an interesting message on some interesting news he’s heard.
“Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in,” Cole wrote.
There’s some fan speculation that Cole may be referring to NXT General Manager William Regal, but that has not been confirmed. Cole recently dropped the NXT Title to Keith Lee and has been away from the NXT Title chase since then. There’s also some social media speculation on Cole referring to his recent incident with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, which is believed to be a work. You can see that segment below.
Last week’s show NXT saw Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era remind everyone that they still run the brand, by attacking NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium to make a statement. That attack led to the title match on tonight’s show, where Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner will defend the titles against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Cole and Roderick Strong are likely to appear at some point during that match.
There’s no word yet on how Cole’s tweet might play into tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network, if at all. Stay tuned for updates on the show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Below is Cole’s full tweet:
