It was announced on last night’s AEW Rampage that top superstars Adam Cole and Christian Cage would clash this Wednesday on Dynamite from Boston. Cole took to Twitter today to hype the match. He writes, “This has been a long time coming.”

Following their victory over the Briscoes at last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor Dax Harwood from FTR took to Twitter to celebrate his triumphs, and list-off the accolades that he and partner Cash Wheeler have accomplished, as well as promote their newest t-shirt on Pro-Wrestling Tees. He writes, “WWE NXT(2x) Tag Team Champions, WWE RAW (2x) Tag Team Champions, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champs, AEW World Tag Team Champions, AAA World Tag Team Champions, ROH World Tag Team Champions, 6-star FTR.”