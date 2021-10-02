AEW superstar Adam Cole recently spoke with the Into The Danger Zone podcast about the first time he ever played the WWF Attitude video game for the Playstation One, and how disappointed he was with the product. Hear Cole’s reasoning why in the highlights below.

Says it is the most disappointed he has ever been in a wrestling video game:

The most disappointed I’ve ever been in a wrestling video game, because I know we both love pro wrestling and we both love video games, but I remember when WWF Attitude, when Stone Cold got on the top rope — I bought this game. PlayStation One controller in hand, dude, ready to go. Stone Cold [was the] first option. He walks up on the top rope and his taunt, instead of [his usual pose on the ropes with two fists raised in the air, his palms were out].

How poorly the animation of Stone Cold doing his signature taunt looked:

Game development was still trying to figure out exactly how they wanted to make wrestling games, so this is no knock on them, but I remember as a 10-year-old kid playing this game he’s so pumped like, ‘I can’t wait to watch him get up on the turnbuckle’ and then… ‘What in the blue hell is this?!’

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)