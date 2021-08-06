Adam Cole is reportedly meeting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon today.

Cole is scheduled to be backstage at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for tonight’s SmackDown to meet with McMahon, according to Fightful Select. The meeting was described as “high level.”

There is no word on if Cole will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX broadcast, but it’s unlikely.

It was recently revealed that Cole’s WWE contract expired in early July after the WWE NXT Great American Bash special, but he signed an extension and the deal will now expire after SummerSlam Weekend later this month. It’s been reported that Cole is negotiating a new NXT deal, but word is that Cole has not been offered a new contract, at least as of this week.

Cole reportedly maintains a positive relationship with top NXT officials, and there’s said to be a lot of mutual respect there.

Cole is expected to face Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover 36 on Sunday, August 22 during SummerSlam Weekend. The two will have a Face-Off segment on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s WWE status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.