Adam Cole is now a free agent from WWE as his contract expired last Friday. Cole’s former WWE NXT rival turned SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee took to Twitter on Monday and made a “legit contract offer” to Cole.

McAfee joked that the tweet was an offer to be the assistant to his podcast producers, Boston Connor and Ty Schmit, for $22,000 per year.

“Hey @AdamColePro.. consider this tweet a legit contract offer to be @tyschmit & @BostonConnr’s assistant $22,000 a year. No benefits but you’ll be able to build your resumé [man shrugging emoji] Will need to know your answer sooner than later,” McAfee wrote with a Space Jam GIF attached.

Cole briefly played along but decided against the offer.

“I’ll think about it… I’m kidding… I hate you,” he joked.

McAfee and Cole feuded in NXT last year as the build to McAfee’s in-ring debut at Takeover XXX. Cole won that match, and later led The Undisputed Era to a win over Team McAfee at WarGames in December 2020.

McAfee missed last week’s SmackDown due to COVID-19 and there’s no word yet on if he will be back this week.

You can see the tweets from McAfee and Cole below:

