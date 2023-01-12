Adam Cole is back Bay Bay.

The top company superstar returned at this evening’s edition of Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where he received a hero’s welcome from the fans in attendance. Cole has been out of action since he suffered a grueling concussion at Forbidden Door back in the summer of 2022.

Cole told the crowd how difficult the last several months have been because, first with a shoulder injury, and then with the head injuries. He detailed that the anxiety of everything would interrupt his sleep, his daily routine, and had him visiting doctors multiple times on a weekly basis.

The good news…Cole says he is back, and that the AEW roster needs to be on the lookout because he promises that he hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he plans to accomplish in AEW.

