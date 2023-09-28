Bad news for Adam Cole.

The top AEW superstar revealed during tonight’s Dynamite that the damage he sustained was much worse than expected. Cole says he broke his ankle in three places, tore several ligaments, and will need surgery for the injury that occurred at last Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam.

Cole later told the crowd that he and MJF were going to have to relinquish the ROH Tag Team Titles, but MJF refused, and told Cole that he will defend the titles at WrestleDream by himself against The Rightous.

The Brochachos are here!#ROH World Tag Team Champions @AdamColePro and #AEW World Champion @The_MJF head to the ring to address the crowd! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/UjUtoPUYUO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

Adam Cole announces that he has to have surgery on his injured ankle. We wish you a speedy recovery, Adam! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/QC788T2kk3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

At this time, it is not known how long Cole will be out of action. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition. Stay tuned.