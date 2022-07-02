AEW superstar Adam Cole recently joined the Kurt Angle show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Cole revealing that there were plans in NXT for more members to be added to the popular faction, the Undisputed Era. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How originally the U.E. was just supposed to be a three-man group, but the prospect of adding Roderick Strong was too good to pass on:

“So originally, The Undisputed Era was just supposed to be me, Bobby, and Kyle O’Reilly, that was it, supposed to be the three of us. And they were like, nope, it’s not going to be like a group that expands and we add more and more and more. And I remember, they came to us with the idea of adding Roderick Strong. And the three of us were kind off to ourselves, and we were sitting there and we’re like I know we said we don’t want anyone else in the group, but Roderick Strong would be perfect because we’re all buddies with him.”

Says there was talks of adding even more members after Strong joined:

“It really felt like that’s when the group truly started with the four of us but going off of like different ideas that ended up not happening. I know it was discussed at one point that I can’t even specifically think of the name, but adding one or two more people to the group at one point, that was discussed.”

How they felt comfortable with a four-man group:

“So yeah, there was discussions about maybe adding different members to The Undisputed ERA at one point that all of us weren’t crazy about, and it ended up not happening.”

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)