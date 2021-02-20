NXT superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter earlier today announcing that he will explain his actions from Takeover Vengeance Day on next week’s episode of NXT on USA. The former champion attacked his Undisputed Era partner Kyle O’Reilly, with many fans fearing this to be the end of the dominant group’s run. He writes, “This Wednesday on NXT…I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just “why”…”

This Wednesday on NXT…I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just “why”… — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 20, 2021

WWE has released a new video highlighting NXT UK superstar WALTER, and his incredible reign as NXT UK champion. The Ring General recently surpassed Pete Dunne’s already incredible record, with there being no signs of anyone taking the title from him anytime soon.