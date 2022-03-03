Adam Cole did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event to discuss a wide range of topics including his history with Pat McAfee as they wrestled two matches in WWE NXT in 2020. Here are the highlights:

Being a main eventer in AEW:

“My goal is to be in the main event,” says Cole, who arrived in AEW in September. “Emotionally, mentally, physically, this feels right. I’m so prepared for this spot. I have main-event experience, and I’m glad to be in this pressure-cooker situation.”

Wanting to go back on The Pat McAfee Show: