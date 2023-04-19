Adam Cole is ready for his face-to-face with Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The former champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Headliner Chicago, where he also mentioned how much he’s idolized The Ocho’s career.

Yeah, so for anyone who’s followed my career, they know that Chris Jericho is a guy that I seriously idolized. He was someone that I watched and studied and enjoyed as a fan. So, for Adam Cole the fan, I’m very excited about this week.

Cole is also aware that Jericho is one of the best in the business at playing mind games, and tells Headliner Chicago that he will be prepared for anything ahead of their meeting tonight.

As far as what to expect, it’s Chris Jericho so you never know what to expect. I don’t know what he means by confronting me but I’ll be ready to rock and roll.

Cole and Jericho’s face-off isn’t the only thing happening on Dynamite. Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs will clash for the TNT Championship and the newly signed Jay White will be going one-on-one with Komander. Full lineup for Dynamite can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)