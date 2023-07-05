Adam Cole looks back on when he first met MJF.

The AEW star spoke about the promotion’s current world champion during a recent interview on Superstar Crossover. Cole says he knew right from the beginning that MJF was extremely talented and believed that he would make a major splash in the pro wrestling industry.

I actually met MJF when he was very, very early on in his career. From the moment I saw him, and I mean this, this is regardless of what I think about him personally, but from the moment I saw him, I knew he was super talented. He was one of those guys who got it very, very early on. He was someone who put just as much time and energy into his promo work as he did into his bell-to-bell in-ring competition work. So yeah, he was incredibly talented from a very young age. He was definitely one of those guys that when I saw I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a guy I’m gonna be seeing a lot more of.’

MJF has recently been trolling Cole by calling him during his Twitch streams. Cole jokingly tells Superstar Crossover that he’s regretful every time he picks up the phone.

I don’t know why I picked up, I don’t know. It was so silly. I don’t even know why I picked up.

Despite being rivals Cole and MJF will be teaming up on this evening’s AEW Dynamite to compete in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament. Full card for this evening’s Dynamite can be found here.

