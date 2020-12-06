NXT superstar Adam Cole was a guest on the latest edition of The Bump to hype this evening’s Takeover WarGames pay per view, where the former NXT champion will be leading the Undisputed Era against The Kings of NXT and new rival Pat McAfee. Highlights are below.

Says he gives McAfee credit for performing well in his first matchup:

Here’s the beautiful thing about how twisted Pat McAfee’s mind is: he’ll tell you that I gave him zero credit for our match at TakeOver 30; that could not be further from the truth. If you listen to any interview I’ve done, I’ve said things that I’ve just said now on The Bump, and Pat McAfee, I hope you’re listening. From your first professional wrestling match, you were incredible. Again, a total natural. You held your own against the longest reigning champion – that’s impressive. What I said was that the mouth he had wasn’t being backed up. Just like he isn’t going to back it up at WarGames. That’s the type of ego he has.

On Pete Dunne:

This does look like a more focused Pete Dunne. It’s also not the same Pete Dunne I stepped in the ring with at Survivor Series. Again, that Pete Dunne didn’t listen to anybody. He did what he wanted when he wanted to do it. It surprises me that he’s gotten to this point where he cares about things like this. When you look at him, you can tell this is as serious as he’ll get.

Says the Undisputed Era is fighting to preserve their legacy:

For the first time in a long time, we’re fighting for a common purpose. Even with the prophecy, for example, that was a collective goal. We each had our own individual targets, our own individual things to overcome, we still did it as a unit, but we’re still very individualized at the same time. But in this scenario, we all have the mindset to show the world who the hell The Undisputed Era is. We’ve never been more unified and focused on a common goal. Our legacy is on the line.

