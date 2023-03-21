Adam Cole will be on the March 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.
Company president Tony Khan announced that the former NXT Triple-Crown Champion will be on tomorrow’s show to promote his in-ring return on the March 29th Dynamite, which is also the same day that AEW’s new “All Access” program premieres.
Tomorrow, Wed 3/22
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on TBS
We'll hear from @AdamColePro live tomorrow ahead of his return to the ring next week 3/29 + the upcoming debut of #AEWAllAccess, which features his path to recovery + this amazing comeback!
Don't miss Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/XjvO7Xr6bH
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2023
Cole has not wrestled since Forbidden Door last summer. Updated lineup for Dynamite can be found below.
* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson
* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue
* FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match
* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match
* Adam Cole speaks
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against Top Flight
* Sting, Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade