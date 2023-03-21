Adam Cole will be on the March 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

Company president Tony Khan announced that the former NXT Triple-Crown Champion will be on tomorrow’s show to promote his in-ring return on the March 29th Dynamite, which is also the same day that AEW’s new “All Access” program premieres.

Tomorrow, Wed 3/22

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on TBS We'll hear from @AdamColePro live tomorrow ahead of his return to the ring next week 3/29 + the upcoming debut of #AEWAllAccess, which features his path to recovery + this amazing comeback!

Don't miss Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/XjvO7Xr6bH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2023

Cole has not wrestled since Forbidden Door last summer. Updated lineup for Dynamite can be found below.

* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match

* Adam Cole speaks

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against Top Flight

* Sting, Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade