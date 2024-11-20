The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour live prime time Wednesday night AEW on TBS program, which emanates from Reading, PA., a new promo segment has been announced.

AEW has announced that fans will hear from Adam Cole on tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c.

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Big Boom! AJ of The Costco Guys will be live

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. & Mascara Dorada to compete

* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii ROH Title Contract Signing

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Reading, PA.