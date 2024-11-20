The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Ahead of tonight’s two-hour live prime time Wednesday night AEW on TBS program, which emanates from Reading, PA., a new promo segment has been announced.
AEW has announced that fans will hear from Adam Cole on tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c.
* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
* Big Boom! AJ of The Costco Guys will be live
* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. & Mascara Dorada to compete
* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii ROH Title Contract Signing
* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Reading, PA.
#AEWDynamite TONIGHT
Reading, PA
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
We’ll hear from @AdamColePro!
What’s next for Adam Cole after being cheated out of his match to face @the_MJF, and what will he say about MJF facing friend @roderickstrong at #AEWFullGear this Saturday in Newark, NJ! pic.twitter.com/gJc8947R3A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2024