AEW superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter earlier today to throw a shout out to his UpUpDownDown group known as DaParty, which consisted of himself Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods, who is the gaming channel’s creator. The newest member of the Elite writes, “I love, and will always love, #DaParty. Thank you to EVERYONE….we have formed a bond for life. Not just with ourselves, but with you all. @AustinCreedWins. @MmmGorgeous. @WWECesaro.”

Breeze responded to Cole with a picture of the four playing cards. Woods writes back, “2 truths and a lie: I don’t enjoy chicken parm, I cried for 20 minutes today over the current status of an Uno game, I worked out today.”

Check out the entire exchange below.

