Adam Cole Special on the WWE Network, Behind-The-Scenes Footage from “Takeover: In Your House”

– A new “Best Of” special on WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole went live on the WWE Network this week. “The Best of WWE: Adam Cole’s Undisputed Best” is now available on the free and paid versions of the Network.
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.
The video features comments from NXT Director of Character Development & WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, NXT Producer & WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, NXT Producer & WWE Coach Terry Taylor, and Mia Yim.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea