Adam Cole Special on the WWE Network, Behind-The-Scenes Footage from “Takeover: In Your House”

– A new “Best Of” special on WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole went live on the WWE Network this week. “The Best of WWE: Adam Cole’s Undisputed Best” is now available on the free and paid versions of the Network.

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.

The video features comments from NXT Director of Character Development & WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, NXT Producer & WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, NXT Producer & WWE Coach Terry Taylor, and Mia Yim.

