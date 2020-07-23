Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole joined Pat McAfee for an interview on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and the interview ended after things got heated between the two.

Things went left after McAfee commented on Cole being the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history due to The Undisputed Era. He also made fun of Cole for his height, among other comments. Cole didn’t appreciate the various comments, shoved a microphone down to the ground and yelled at McAfee. He then shoved McAfee’s co-host before storming off.

McAfee posted a screenshot of his private conversation with Cole, where they set the interview up. He wrote that he regrets the conversation now.

“Hindsight is always 20/20 but I obviously regret this DM. I thought a convo between us could’ve been good content #ForTheShow but instead it ended in the most insane way imaginable. He broke a mic, a headset, pushed @tyschmit, & stormed out of our office. I’ve sat here for 20 minutes now trying to figure out what the hell just happened. I obviously never mean to disrespect anybody but, fuck that guy. There’s no way that’s how an ADULT human should act. I pride our show on being a positive, good time having, upbeat show & he will never be invited back,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee’s co-host Ty Schmit, who Cole shoved on his way out, took to Twitter after the incident and blasted the leader of The Undisputed Era.

“Surprise surprise, @AdamColePro is a fucking scumbag. Acts like a child, breaks a mic, breaks a headset, sprays a litany of F bombs disrespecting @PatMcAfeeShow, shoves me, then storms out of the studio and leaves before anyone here can address it. Classic punk tendencies,” Schmit wrote.

This was Cole’s first media appearance since losing the big “Winner Takes All” match to NXT Champion Keith Lee at the Great American Bash earlier this month.

McAfee and Cole have a bit of a negative history that goes back to 2018, so there’s no word yet on if this is part of some kind of angle or not. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below is video from the appearance, along with the related tweets:

