Adam Cole is the latest name from the pro wrestling world to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The former AEW World Champion, who has been sidelined from in-ring competition while recovering from a concussion, accepted the challenge after being nominated by Britt Baker, who completed her own Ice Bucket Challenge last week.

Sharing a video of himself taking the challenge on social media, Cole also encouraged fans to support the cause.

“I was nominated for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge by Britt Baker (alongside Rebel …we love you so much!),” Cole wrote as the caption to the X post containing the ice bucket video. “To learn more or help please visit http://IAMALS.org.”

After completing the challenge, Cole kept it going by nominating three of his longtime Undisputed Era teammates.

“I nominate Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.”

The Ice Bucket Challenge originally went viral in the early 2010s to raise awareness and support for ALS research. The campaign has recently seen renewed popularity within the wrestling community following former AEW personality Rebel’s ALS diagnosis earlier this year. Other wrestling names who have participated in recent weeks include Sting, The Young Bucks, Britt Baker, and several others.