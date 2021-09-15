To promote his match against Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

How he kept his AEW debut a secret:

“I didn’t even fly into Chicago [the site of All Out], I flew into a different city the day before,” Cole says, noting that he was thrilled to wear his mask to help hide his appearance on the flight. “I didn’t even stay in the same hotel as Bryan. We showed up to the building while the show was going on, and we waited outside in a trailer. The locker room didn’t even know until the absolute last moment. It was the most secretive debut I’ve ever been involved in, and Tony Khan took every measure to make this as big of a surprise as possible.”

Wrestling Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite: