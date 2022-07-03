AEW superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter recently and broke the silence on his injury that he sustained at last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The 2022 Owen Hart Memorial tournament winner writes, “Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world.”

Matt Hardy was also active on Twitter today, where the Broken One shared his entrance from Friday’s Rampage event that aired during Picture in Picture. He writes, “This was my entrance from the @AEW #RoyalRampage, which aired during PIP. It was a bad night. Karma has come for me.”