As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on TNT, Adam Cole made his AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian.

The former WWE NXT star picked up the pinfall victory after hitting panama sunrise and then hit the last shot.

Following the match, Cole called out Christian Cage and Jurassic Express to a six-man tag match at next Friday’s Rampage where he’ll team up with The Young Bucks.