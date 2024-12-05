The AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal took place on Wednesday night.

During the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Fishers, Indiana, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were the final two men standing in the annual AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

With the win, the two are now scheduled to face off in one-on-one action on next week’s special Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite, with the winner advancing to challenge MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring at the upcoming AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on December 28.

