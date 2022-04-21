AEW has announced the full final lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Check it out below.
-Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS championship
-Lance Archer vs. Serpentico
-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland interview with Tony Schiavone
-Jaime Hayter, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker interview with Tony Schiavone
-Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament
-Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston (JSA and Santana & Ortiz banned from ringside)
