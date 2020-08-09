Adam Cole Warns Pat McAfee Ahead Of Takeover XXX, Sneak Peek Of WWE Timeline Series

NXT superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter to send a warning to former NFL punter Pat McAfee following their multiple confrontations that have led to a showdown at the upcoming Takeover XXX event. The Undisputed Era leader writes, “I am going to hurt this chump. Then I’m going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren’t welcome, and you never will be.”
I am going to hurt this chump.
Then I’m going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren’t welcome, and you never will be. https://t.co/3SDPH2WUEn
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 8, 2020
WWE has also released a special sneak peek of their new “Timeline” series, which premieres later this evening on the WWE Network. The footage highlights the rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan dating back to their time in Tough Enough, and features the epic promo from the A-Lister on the now deceased Talking Smack prgoram. Check it out below.
