“You know it’s all about the BOOM!”

Adam Cole (BAY-BAY) made AEW history on Sunday night, capturing his first singles title in the promotion after spending a couple of years in the company.

The Undisputed Kingdom leader emerged victorious in his hard fought battle with Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty 2025 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

With the win, Cole is now the brand new TNT Champion.

