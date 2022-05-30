Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas featured Adam Cole and current ROH Television champion Samoa Joe facing off in the final-round of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After qualifying for the tournament Cole defeated Dax Harwood and the great Jeff Hardy to reach the finals, while Joe had to go through Johnny Elite and Cole’s Undisputed Elite teammate, Kyle O’Reilly. Joe and Cole had history dating back to their time in NXT, but this was their first meeting under the AEW umbrella.

The finals were a competitive back and forth, but in the end it would be Cole who picked up the victory thanks to an assist from Bobby Fish. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

