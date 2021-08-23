Adam Cole reportedly had not signed a new WWE contract past his recent contract extension as of Sunday morning.

As noted, Cole is reportedly done with the NXT brand after last night’s loss to Kyle O’Reilly at the NXT Takeover 36 event. PWInsider reported that Takeover was Cole’s final NXT appearance, but it remains to be seen if he will be called to RAW or SmackDown, especially after the recent meeting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon went well.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that as of Sunday morning, Cole had not signed a new WWE contract past the contract extension he inked in early July to continue working for the company through SummerSlam Weekend.

It was noted that Cole’s last WWE contract is set to expire very soon.

There’s no word yet on if Cole has signed a contract to work WWE’s main roster, but we will keep you updated. There have been pitches made for Cole’s RAW or SmackDown debut, in case he chose to re-sign.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Cole possibly joining his partner in AEW, Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. She took to Twitter last night and tweeted a photo of Cole wrestling O’Reilly at Takeover. The photo was from the second fall of the match, the Street Fight, when Cole had O’Reilly down in a submission.

She wrote, “BAY [down pointing backhand index emoji] BAY [down pointing backhand index emoji]”

Baker also tweeted earlier in the night as the match was set to begin, writing, “BAY BAY [winking emoji]”

Cole has not made any public comments following the Takeover loss.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s future. You can see Baker’s tweets below, along with video from the 2 of 3 Falls match at Takeover 36:

