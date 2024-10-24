Adam Cole is ready to return to the ring.

Bay-Bay!

At the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole rejoined The Undisputed Kingdom in a segment that involved MJF informing them that the first person in their group to win three consecutive matches can have a bout against him.

Later in the show, following a squash match victory in trios action, Buddy Matthews of The House of Black got on the microphone and challenged Adam Cole to a match on next week’s show.

The two interacted briefly backstage, where Cole asked if there was anything to Matthews calling him out. Matthews says Cole is fragile.

Cole-Matthews joins Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin and Kamille vs. Kris Statlander at AEW Fright Night Dynamite next Wednesday, October 30.