Adam Copeland is ready to get back at it.

“The Rated-R Superstar” spoke with Toronto Leafs Nation for an in-depth interview, during which he was asked about his injury recovery and an update on when AEW fans can expect to see him back in action.

“My brain forgets I’m 51, but my body quickly reminded me, yeah, you just jumped from 21 feet, assh*le,” Copeland said of the spot that resulted in his injury in his Steel Cage match against Malakai Black from AEW Double Or Nothing. “That’s technically three stories. You’re 51, quit it.”

Regarding his return status, Copeland made it sound like he’s good to go, making it just a matter of time before the WWE Hall of Fame legend is back on the scene.

“But I feel good,” Copeland said. “I’m ready to get back at it and to get busy again.”