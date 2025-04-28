Adam Copeland recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed the Jon Moxley Spike spot that generated online discourse.

On the March 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland faced Jon Moxley in a street fight. The most memorable moment from the match saw Moxley dropped onto the spiked board, which became lodged in his back for an uncomfortable amount of time. Quickly going viral on social media, many were quick to give their opinions on what took place one way or the other.

Aware that not everyone was a fan of the brutal spot, Copeland stated that the reaction that matters the most to him is from the fans in the building:

“I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however you want to look at it.”

Continuing, Cope also noted how the world has changed in multiple areas, including pro wrestling:

“I like to think I’ve always been a proponent of understanding that things do change; it’s going to be more athletic now, it’s going to be more violent now, and things just naturally tend to get ‘more’ as time goes on. I mean, you look at the internet. I remember dial up and now there’s AI, things change, that’s just the nature of life. That’s the nature of the world. So I don’t really factor in how people react after the fact. I just know they’re into it live, that’s my job, and that’s how I gauge things.”

