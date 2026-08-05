Adam Copeland is set to make his long-awaited return to wrestling in Mexico.

Ahead of the August 5 edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico, Copeland took to social media to share his excitement about competing at Arena Mexico for the first time. The show marks AEW’s second Grand Slam event in the historic venue, with Copeland teaming alongside Christian Cage in an eight-man tag team match.

Looking ahead to the bout, Copeland reflected on finally getting the opportunity to perform inside the iconic arena while noting it has been nearly two decades since his last match in Mexico.

“Tonight I get to perform for the first time in The Wrestling Cathedral,” he wrote. “Arena Mexico. The last time I had a match in Mexico was 2008.”

Copeland also expressed his admiration for lucha libre and encouraged the fans in attendance to make themselves heard.

“Mexico we got some catching up to do,” he continued. “I love Lucha Libre. Everything about it. The masks, the mystique, the pageantry. Can’t wait to get out there. See ya soon Mexico, bring your voices.”