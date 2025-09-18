Adam Copeland recently sat down with The Score to promote the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on Saturday, which takes place the same day as WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar.

During the discussion, “The Rated-R Superstar” spoke about John Cena using some of his mannerisms during a recent match, as well as his thoughts on his past rivalry with Cena in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On John Cena using some of his mannerisms at WWE Clash In Paris: “I saw a clip a couple of days ago where he did the whole [spear] setup and everything… It’s super fun. Yeah, it’s just fun.”

On his past rivalry in WWE as Edge with John Cena: “I think for John and I, we’re two guys that met each other at the right time. He needed a bad guy, and I needed a good guy. It just clicked. You never know when something is going to click.”

On more thoughts about his past work with Cena: “John and I from day one, it just clicked. And I think it was, our characters were polar opposite. I knew what the assignment was and so did he. I think you had two guys that were very willing to do what we had to do to get us both over. And John was already well on his way, but I but I feel like our angle is what really put the stamp on him being the top guy and it put the stamp on me being a main event guy. I’ll always look back at that one fondly and and what we were able to do and and the fun we had.”

Adam Copeland joins Christian Cage for a match against FTR at the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view this Saturday.

