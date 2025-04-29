Adam Copeland recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed being a part of the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match.

WrestleMania 21 saw the inaugural Money in the Bank match take place, which was won by the Hall of Famer. Although this would lead to his first WWE Championship reign the following year by cashing in the contract on John Cena at New Year’s Revolution, Copeland initially did not want to be part of the match. Having been a part of many ladder matches previously, Copeland was looking to move on to something bigger:

“I said, “I don’t want to be in it.” That the ladder thing felt like a crutch, and it definitely for me, like, you don’t have anything for me, so just chuck me in a ladder match. I feel like Christian was put in that. I feel like after the Money in the Bank, Shelton got put into that role, and it’s not a bad role. But at a certain point, you go, okay, I gotta move past this. I got to get past these to get to where I want to get to, which is the main event.”

Continuing, Copeland added that while he was looking to be a part of the main event scene, it was the Money in the Bank match that elevated him to the World Championship:

“I didn’t realise that Money in the Bank would be the springboard to that. So I had to be talked into it. I’m glad I was [laughs]. And truth be told I just got sick of bumping off of ladders too, because it hurts. [laughs] There’s no good way to do it.”

