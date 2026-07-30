Adam Copeland is headed to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

MLP confirmed the news at the conclusion of MLP Mayhem on July 30, revealing that one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions will appear at MLP Northern Rising on October 3.

The event will take place at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, the historic venue formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the Northern Rising card.

“We Told You,” the announcement read. “We told you someone answered the call. Now the entire wrestling world is paying attention.”

The announcement continued, “Adam Copeland is here. And we’re just getting started.”

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks at AEW All In: London next month.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.