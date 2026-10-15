Adam Copeland has revealed when he plans to bring his legendary professional wrestling career to an end.

During the October 14 special three-hour edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision from Cleveland, Ohio, “The Rated-R Superstar” announced that 2027 will be his final year as an active professional wrestler.

The announcement came following Copeland’s victory over Josh Alexander in a Clockwork Carnage qualifying match.

Addressing the Cleveland crowd after the match, Copeland reflected on the physical toll of professional wrestling and acknowledged that he has reached a point in his career where he must seriously consider his future.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that recent events involving longtime friend and tag team partner Christian Cage had forced him to do some soul-searching. He also acknowledged that he is getting older, noting that his face is no longer appearing on posters hanging in children’s bedrooms like it once did.

Copeland then confirmed that 2027 will mark his final year in the ring.

The announcement prompted boos and chants of “NO!” from the Cleveland crowd. Copeland acknowledged their reaction but explained that his approaching retirement has only strengthened his desire to accomplish one more major goal before hanging up his boots.

That goal is capturing the AEW World Championship.

Before Copeland could continue, Don Callis interrupted alongside Brian Cage. Callis mocked the retirement announcement and insisted that Copeland would not be the one deciding when his career comes to an end.

The confrontation escalated when additional members of The Don Callis Family attacked Copeland from behind. Konosuke Takeshita and members of The Conglomeration eventually arrived to make the save, forcing the attackers to retreat.

Copeland’s victory over Alexander earlier in the evening earned him a spot in the Clockwork Carnage match scheduled for AEW WrestleDream on October 17, with the winner receiving an AEW World Championship opportunity.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 10/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@RatedRCope delivers a surprising message to the fans. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/l9eUU9FZa0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026