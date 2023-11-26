The challenge has been made.

Tonight’s AEW Collision saw Adam Copeland call out Christian Cage after weeks of butting heads with his former best friend turned bitter rival. The Rated-R Superstar demanded that Cage put his TNT Title on the line at the December 6th edition of AEW Dynamite, which takes place in Montreal, Canada.

WOW! Following the devastating beatdown The Rated-R Superstar put on #KillSwitch, @RatedRCope just challenged @Christian4Peeps for the TNT Title on #AEWDynamite, December 6th in Montreal! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7qcaNt8MV8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023

Copeland made the challenge after taking out Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) with a Con-Chair-To. The Hall of Famer did the same thing to Cage’s other lackey, Nick Wayne, on AEW Dynamite.

Cage has yet to respond to Copeland’s challenge. Stay tuned.