Adam Copeland has issued a challenge to Steve Maclin for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Northern Rising event.

In a video released on Sunday (see below), Copeland responded to Maclin questioning why Canadian wrestlers leave their home country to compete in the United States. The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that his career has taken him far beyond the U.S.

“Now, I saw you question why Canadian wrestlers go to the United States. See, here’s the thing. Yeah, I went to the States. Also went to Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Japan, India,” Copeland said. “I’ve been all over the world plying my trade, doing what I do, winning more of these than anyone in history.”

Copeland then acknowledged Maclin’s background as a United States Marine before getting down to business.

“So, I get it. You’ve been in war. Literal war, man. You are a tough man. I’m not going to take that away from you, but I’m challenging you.”

Copeland proposed that the two square off at Northern Rising on October 3 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, a venue that played an important role in inspiring his own wrestling career.

“Maple Leaf Gardens. Northern Rising on October 3rd in Maple Leaf Gardens, the place that showed me this is what I need to do,” Copeland said.

He then had a colorful response to Maclin questioning his Canadian credentials.

“You want to question whether I’m Canadian or not? I piss Molsons and maple syrup.”

Copeland closed by putting the ball in Maclin’s court.

“October 3rd, Steve Maclin, if you got the set, show up. Show me what kind of mayhem you got.”

Next up for Copeland is his tag-team title defense, as he and Cage defend the AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks at AEW All In: London, live this evening from Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.