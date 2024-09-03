How is Adam Copeland’s leg doing as he continues the road to recovery from surgery?

“The Rated-R Superstar” spoke with Steven Muelhausen of Sports Illustrated where the topic came up, leading to the former TNT Champion giving the latest update on his potential AEW television return.

“It feels really good,” Copeland said of his leg. “I got the surgery. I guess it was June 1, by the time I finally got the surgery done. So I guess yesterday was three months. I’ve never broken my leg before, so I didn’t know what that entails or what that entailed. With my Achilles, it was a process.”

Copeland continued, “This is not that which is good, because the Achilles, I was working eight hours a day on that thing. It became a full-time job and I got back in six months. But it was a lot of grinding of teeth. This isn’t that more than anything. It’s trying to get the power back and flexibility from bringing your toes to your knee. That’s the last area that doesn’t want to go yet because the plate goes down to the ankle because it was a lower fracture. It was a lower tibia fracture, so the plate butts up against that ankle bone.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend admitted he’s not sure what the timeframe is for his return to the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

“I think that’ll be what I need to get through in order to be able to get all of that power back,” he said. “I don’t know what a timeframe is. I don’t know any of that. I know that now I can walk, get in the ring, and move around a little bit, but I still feel the deficiency. So, I know I still have some work to do to return to where I need to be.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.