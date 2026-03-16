Cage and Cope are back on the scene!

And they’ve got new t-shirts that make that much clear.

The t-shirts emphasizing the new names for the former Edge and Christian were worn by Adam Copeland when he and Christian Cage made their long-awaited All Elite Wrestling return on Sunday night in “The Golden State.”

Following the AEW World Tag-Team Championship contest which saw FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler retain their titles with a win over The Young Bucks team of Nick and Matt Jackson in a bloody brawl, the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view featured the surprise returns of the aforementioned legendary duo.

Cope and Cage came out to a loud reaction from the fans inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA., and when the post-match scene was all said-and-done, it was Cope and Cage who stood tall holding the AEW World Tag-Team title belts and staring down current champions FTR.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.