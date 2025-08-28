All Elite Wrestling is coming to “The Great White North.”

And they’re bringing a big time show with them.

During the post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London episode of AEW Dynamite on August 27 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the show kicked off with FTR and Stokely Hathaway coming to the ring.

The decorated tag-team duo then called AEW veteran official Paul Turner into the ring, demanding he reverse his decision from this past Sunday’s pay-per-view, and declare FTR the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

As they continue to try and intimidate him into getting their way, the theme for Adam Copeland hit and the Philly crowd exploded. As FTR and “Big” Stoke stared at Copeland at the entrance area, Christian Cage hit the ring out of nowhere.

Following an intense brawl between Copeland and Cage and the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, Copeland got on the microphone and officially announced the return of “C&C,” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, against FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in their hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 20 at AEW All Out.

“It’s time that I get my pound of flesh!” Copeland said to conclude his intense match announcement for the upcoming AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view, which will go head-to-head with the WWE WrestlePalooza debut special event on ESPN from Indianapolis, IN. on 9/20.

