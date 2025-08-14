Mark Briscoe was not cleared to travel for this week’s AEW Dynamite. During Wednesday’s broadcast, Excalibur announced that Briscoe was sidelined due to injuries sustained in his match against MJF on last week’s show.

The update came during the opening segment, noting that Briscoe suffered the injuries in the bout where MJF defeated him in last week’s main event.

Will Ospreay returned on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to set the stage for a potential match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Ospreay hit the ring to save Darby Allin, who had been left vulnerable by the Death Riders with a chair around his neck.

Chasing the group from the ring, Ospreay issued a challenge for a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door, later revealing that he would team with Allin and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The challenge is set! LIGHTS OUT STEEL CAGE AT #FORBIDDENDOOR?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0deaE9Kzyp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2025

LIGHTS OUT. STEEL CAGE.

NJPW x AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR.@WillOspreay, @DarbyAllin and @tanahashi1_100 join forces. The question is, can Ospreay’s neck withstand the fight ahead? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/kmMq4nGhei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2025

Cope and Christian Cage appear to be on the path to reuniting, joining forces against FTR and Nick Wayne on AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, Cope faced Stokely Hathaway in a match that ended in a disqualification when FTR interfered. After the bout, FTR attacked Cope until Cage stormed the ring to make the save.

Nick Wayne entered the fray, but Cage fought him off before Cope delivered a spear to Kip Sabian. Standing face to face, Cage handed Cope his signature spiked bat and began to leave, only for Cope to stop him. The two then shared an emotional embrace in the ring.

What do we have here?! @Christian4Peeps + @RatedRCope fight off all comers! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/SjGyg9TAKI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2025

HOOK is making his way back to AEW.

During the second hour of the August 13th episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package aired teasing the return of the three-time FTW Champion.

HOOK’s last AEW appearance came at Double or Nothing, where he teamed with Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

In June, HOOK shared that he was recovering from a concussion and anticipated returning to AEW “soon.”

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Deathriders (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta)

* $100K Four Way Fight: Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Winner faces Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door: Daniel Garcia vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Hechicero

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Athena & Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

* World Tag Team Title Qualifer Tournament Final: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido)

* Will Ospreay will have a chat with Jon Moxley ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the August 24th AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. MJF

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

* Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks & Gabe Kidd

* AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Brodido OR FTR

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. STARDOM competitor TBA vs. CMLL competitor TBA

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Nick Wayne