Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s story is not over.

Not yet.

In fact, a new chapter has just begun.

Kicking off the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York as the first match of the evening, Cope and Cage won a very violent and exciting “I Quit” New York Street Fight, defeating FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to become the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Things took a turn late in the match when Cope’s wife, Beth Phoenix, made a surprise appearance, leading to the finishing sequence.

Dax Harwood looked to force Adam Copeland to quit, setting him up for a conchairto and demanding he say the words if he ever wanted to see his daughters again. Before he could follow through, Beth Phoenix stepped in and delivered a low blow to Harwood, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd.

Christian Cage followed up with a shot of his own, allowing Copeland to take control. Cage then locked in the Scorpion Deathlock while Copeland applied a crossface submission at the same time.

Moments later, Beth reached under the ring steps and pulled out Spike, getting another big pop from the fans. She handed the weapon to Copeland, who used it across Harwood’s head until Harwood finally screamed, “I Quit.”

With the victory, Copeland and Cage captured the titles. The new champions celebrated in the ring afterward while an emotional Beth Phoenix watched on from ringside.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.