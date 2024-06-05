Adam Copeland may be out injured, but soon his talents will be available to owners of AEW Fight Forever.

The Rated-R Superstar will be added to Fight Forever as a DLC on June 12th. The official AEW Games social media account revealed the news today by releasing a video that shows off Copeland’s entrance.

The Rated R Superstar is making his entrance into the AEW: Fight Forever ring! The Rated Gold Superstar Pack is dropping on June 12th for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC!@RatedRCope #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/J7LehErl7e — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 5, 2024

Fight Forever came out roughly eleven months ago. In that time they have added several superstars to the roster including Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and more.