Adam Copeland is ready to bring some “Rated-R” entertainment to “The Big Smoke.”

“The Rated-R Superstar” surfaced via social media less than 24 hours before he teams with former longtime tag-team partner Christian Cage for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Cope shared a statement commenting on the significance of his return to London for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, and the mindset he takes in to every match this deep into his legendary career.

“The last time I wrestled in London was 2010 against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) for the World Heavyweight Championship,” he wrote. “I’ve had a long drought here. Tomorrow that all changes when I team up with Christian Cage for the first time since 2011 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London [versus] Kip Sabian and Killswitch.”

Cope continued, “I’ve seen some familiar faces and had some really nice interactions with the folks here this week. It’s good to see you all again. I have to treat every time I perform abroad as the last time I could wrestle in that city. So tomorrow I plan to soak it all in. Bring some loud lungs London. Let’s have some fun.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London kicks off at 1/12c on August 24, 2025, live from The O2 Arena in London, England.