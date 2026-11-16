Adam Copeland had quite the frightening encounter outside of the wrestling ring just days before AEW Full Gear 2026.

The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star reportedly found himself face-to-face with a mother bear while walking his dogs through a residential neighborhood last week.

According to the story Copeland has shared with others, he heard a noise off to the side while walking his dogs and turned to discover a mother bear accompanied by her cubs approaching him.

Knowing that the recommended response when confronted by a bear can involve making yourself appear as large as possible, Copeland initially considered raising his arms. However, with both hands occupied holding his dogs’ leashes, he was unable to do so.

As the bear continued approaching, Copeland was forced to make a split-second decision.

The former WWE and AEW World Champion ultimately kicked the bear with his shin, connecting directly underneath its jaw. The kick was apparently enough to convince the animal to retreat, allowing Copeland to escape the situation safely with his dogs.

While Copeland managed to avoid a potentially dangerous confrontation, the encounter wasn’t without consequences.

The AEW veteran reportedly told people afterward that his shin was extremely sore from the impact of kicking the bear.

The incident occurred sometime before the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 14, at the Phoenix event.

Despite the lingering pain from the unusual encounter, Copeland competed as scheduled at Full Gear, where he faced Kazuchika Okada in the opening match of the pay-per-view. Okada ultimately defeated Copeland in the contest.

He also appeared in an excellent sit-down one-on-one discussion segment backstage with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)