Good news for Adam Copeland.

The AEW superstar and former TNT Champion underwent successful surgery for his fractured tibia, an injury he sustained while defending the TNT title against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing a couple of weeks ago. Copeland shared a video on his Instagram showing that he is already back in his gym doing planks and preparing for his eventual in-ring return.

Copeland joined AEW back at WrestleDream in October. He had an epic feud against Christian Cage and has wrestled the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Matt Cardona, Killswitch and more ever since he signed. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his recovery.