During the post-AEW Worlds End media scrum, Adam Copeland commented on his injury at AEW Double or Nothing, his ongoing recovery, whether he’d take similar risks in the future, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On his injury at Double or Nothing: “You know, it’s one of those deals where if you watch my career, it’s not out of my character to do insane things. It’s kind of what I do every once in a while, like I’ll get a hair up my ass and decide, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna dive through a flaming table, sure.’ So that’s just me. It’s kinda hardwired into me. I also think it’s part of what I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten.

“That being said, I also realize that I’m closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning. And I have kids now, so there’s a different mindset that goes into it.”

On his recovery: “But in terms of recovery, I’m still lucky in that I recover like Wolverine. And part of that is, I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it. And I’ve actually been cleared for a while, but Tony and I had the conversation is, our area got hit by a hurricane. So it was much more important to be home… so when real life hits like that, suddenly this — you know, it has to take a second place. And luckily, we’re at a place where that is considered and respected.

“But in terms of being back and being ready, I’m just ready to go. Because every month for me at this stage feels like a year. So I gotta get in, and I gotta get cooking.”

On his goals in 2025: “I mean, if you can think of a goal, that’s what we’re going after. I think they [FTR] should be Tag Team Champions, I think we should win the Trios Championships, I’m going after the World Heavyweight Championship.”

On stepping up to be more ambitious going forward: “You know, for a while when I first got here, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m here. I gotta get the lay of the land, I gotta get everyone to know who I am.’ But that’s gone. Now it’s time to be here to make a difference, to show everybody exactly who I am, exactly who they are. There’s a reason that I’ve accomplished everything I’ve accomplished in this industry. And there’s a reason that nobody can scratch what I’ve accomplished. Take a look; nobody can. And that may sound egotistical, it may sound cocky but when it’s true, it’s just confidence.

“So my plan is to go after Jon Moxley in a match that you’ve never seen before between two guys that are at the top of their field, and go out there and do what we do. Which is to have kickass, old, grinding, gritty, NWA World Heavyweight Title Matches-type vibe. That’s what I want to get out of him. And that’s what I’m looking forward to. And it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”